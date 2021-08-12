Wunderman Thompson raids BBH for new head of strategy

Wunderman Thompson UK has strengthened its planning department with the appointment of Emily Rule to the new role of head of strategy.

At the WPP integrated agency, Rule reports to Sid McGrath, UK chief strategy officer. She leads the agency’s integrated strategy department, which brings together brand communications, digital experience, commerce, CRM, social and B2B.

She is also the strategy partner on Wunderman Thompson's HSBC account.

Rule joins from Bartle Bogle Hegarty London where she was a strategy director for two years, working across brands including Weetabix, Mentos and Audi.

McGrath, who joined Wunderman Thompson last year, said: "Rule is brimming with energy, enthusiasm and, most importantly, kindness. She is whip-smart and has a brilliant track record of working with big brands and big business challenges.

“From the first moment I met her, I knew Rule would be the perfect person to take on and lead our growing strategy department. I can't wait to see the new ideas she brings as we continue to build the best multi-discipline team in London."

Before BBH, Emily was located in New York and in December 2017 became vice-president strategy director at EP&Co. Before this, she spent a year at Mcgarrybowen, also in New York, as strategy director.

Earlier in her career, she worked as head of strategy at Mullen Lowe Cape Town in her native South Africa.

Rule said: "It was science that drew me to Wunderman Thompson. It's collision theory to be precise. It states that when two unfamiliar species bump into each other with enough energy, their collision results in the creation of an almost always more interesting entity.

“I am a creative strategist, who believes in the power of strategic imagination, and Wunderman Thompson is a genius hivemind. Together with the team, I anticipate some magic on the other side of this collision – it's simple science really."

In 2018 WPP merged with Wunderman and J Walter Thompson to form Wunderman Thompson. Mel Edwards heads the agency across 90 markets as the global chief executive. In London, Sid McGrath sits alongside UK chief executive Pip Hulbert and UK chief creative officer Steve Aldridge on the senior leadership team. In 2020 Wunderman Thompson was Campaign’s Customer Engagement Agency of the Year for the second year running.