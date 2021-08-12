Fayola Douglas
Added 3 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Wunderman Thompson raids BBH for new head of strategy

Emily Rule will report to UK chief strategy officer Sid McGrath.

Emily Rule: enters newly created head of strategy role
Emily Rule: enters newly created head of strategy role

Wunderman Thompson UK has strengthened its planning department with the appointment of Emily Rule to the new role of head of strategy.

At the WPP integrated agency, Rule reports to Sid McGrath, UK chief strategy officer. She leads the agency’s integrated strategy department, which brings together brand communications, digital experience, commerce, CRM, social and B2B.

She is also the strategy partner on Wunderman Thompson's HSBC account.

Rule joins from Bartle Bogle Hegarty London where she was a strategy director for two years, working across brands including Weetabix, Mentos and Audi.

McGrath, who joined Wunderman Thompson last year, said: "Rule is brimming with energy, enthusiasm and, most importantly, kindness. She is whip-smart and has a brilliant track record of working with big brands and big business challenges.

“From the first moment I met her, I knew Rule would be the perfect person to take on and lead our growing strategy department. I can't wait to see the new ideas she brings as we continue to build the best multi-discipline team in London."

Before BBH, Emily was located in New York and in December 2017 became vice-president strategy director at EP&Co. Before this, she spent a year at Mcgarrybowen, also in New York, as strategy director.

Earlier in her career, she worked as head of strategy at Mullen Lowe Cape Town in her native South Africa.

Rule said: "It was science that drew me to Wunderman Thompson. It's collision theory to be precise. It states that when two unfamiliar species bump into each other with enough energy, their collision results in the creation of an almost always more interesting entity.

“I am a creative strategist, who believes in the power of strategic imagination, and Wunderman Thompson is a genius hivemind. Together with the team, I anticipate some magic on the other side of this collision – it's simple science really."

In 2018 WPP merged with Wunderman and J Walter Thompson to form Wunderman Thompson. Mel Edwards heads the agency across 90 markets as the global chief executive. In London, Sid McGrath sits alongside UK chief executive Pip Hulbert and UK chief creative officer Steve Aldridge on the senior leadership team. In 2020 Wunderman Thompson was Campaign’s Customer Engagement Agency of the Year for the second year running.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Can denstu and Nestlé tip sustainability into the mainstream?

Can denstu and Nestlé tip sustainability into the mainstream?

Promoted

August 06, 2021
Samsung Ads and the virtues of Programmatic CTV: Where tradition and innovation intersect

Samsung Ads and the virtues of Programmatic CTV: Where tradition and innovation intersect

Promoted

July 27, 2021
How CTV is heralding a new era of ad-funded television

How CTV is heralding a new era of ad-funded television

Promoted

July 27, 2021
Aldi’s “Good swap bad swap” by McCann wins ITV Euro contest

Aldi’s “Good swap bad swap” by McCann wins ITV Euro contest

Promoted

July 27, 2021