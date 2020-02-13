Wunderman Thompson strengthens Adobe offer with Xumak acquisition

WPP has acquired US marketing technology consultancy Xumak, a performance-driven ecommerce specialist, which will become part of Wunderman Thompson.

The move is aimed at strengthening the integrated agency network's suite of Adobe-enabled capabilities.

Xumak, based in Miami and founded in 2004, employs 60 people and has two development centres in Guatemala and Colombia.

The business is credited as a leading provider of Adobe Experience Manager software and services, and has led digital-transformation efforts for brands such as Digicel and MetLife.

Xumak will drive Wunderman Thompson North America's experience technology capability. WPP did not disclose terms of the deal.

Shane Atchison, chief executive of Wunderman Thompson North America, said: "More and more clients are asking us for help connecting the dots along the customer journey. This acquisition brings us unrivalled expertise that will allow us to fully harness the power of Adobe software and services to deliver seamless, personalised experiences across all channels for our clients and their customers."