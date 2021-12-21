Wunderman Thompson UK names chief people officer

Wunderman Thompson UK has promoted Paula Joannou to chief people officer, overseeing all aspects of the agency’s recruitment and learning and development.

The promotion follows Joannou’s work on people-focused projects including the launch of the agency’s Catalyst Academy, an 18-month scheme for entry-level candidates of all backgrounds, as well as the growth of its mental health ambassadors programme.

Joannou joined Wunderman UK in 2006 as senior HR manager, becoming HR director in 2013 and expanding her role and responsibilities in 2019 with the creation of Wunderman Thompson UK.

Pip Hulbert, UK chief executive of Wunderman Thompson, said: “As we continually grow and develop as a business, it’s vital to keep our people at the heart of everything we do.

“Paula has made an outstanding contribution to Wunderman Thompson, working tirelessly to deliver a people strategy that stands us apart in our industry and importantly build a supportive, creative and fun culture at WT. I’m looking forward to working with Paula to develop, support and grow our talent in 2022.”

Under Joannou’s leadership the agency launched a hybrid three-day learning and development festival that takes place twice a year, with more than 60 hours of content, 100 sessions and 200 speakers.

2021 also brought the launch of iLearn, a virtual training platform and W Time, a dedicated monthly slot for employees to develop skills and invest in personal development.

The agency also grew its number of mental health ambassadors by 25%, and provided services including coaching sessions, exercise classes, posture clinic days and nutritional services.

Under Joannou’s remit, the agency has welcomed 100 new recruits this year and launched its Catalyst Academy, an 18-month scheme for entry-level candidates that offers well-paid placements to people from all backgrounds.

Using a new recruitment process, 42% of the successful candidates in 2021 were from black, Asian and ethnic minority backgrounds, 43% identify as female or non-binary and 18% stated that they have a disability.

Joannou said: “I’m extremely proud of what we’ve achieved in 2021, from our wellbeing, learning development and D&I initiatives through to welcoming amazing new talent.

“All made possible due to the inspiring people we have who motivate me each and every day.

“I’m looking forward to taking our L&D and Talent functions to the next level and developing even more exciting and progressive initiatives for our people.”

Joannou's promotion follows the appointment of EMEA diversity and inclusion director Sufia Parkar last month.