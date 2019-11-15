Wunderman Thompson vice-chair Toby Hoare moves to WPP-wide Unilever role

Toby Hoare is moving roles within WPP, relinquishing his post as vice-chairman of Wunderman Thompson to become global client leader of WPP’s Unilever business.

The FMCG giant is hugely important to the holding group, with numerous agencies around the world working on its myriad brands. Hoare will take charge of the relationship when he starts his new post in January.

Hoare will replace incumbent Peter Dart, who has been in the role for 15 years and will work alongside his successor during a handover period. Dart will move into a new role, working alongside WPP chief executive Mark Read and its central management team across sustainabiity and advising a number of clients.

Reporting to global chief executive Mel Edwards and based in London, Hoare has been Wunderman Thompson's vice-chairman for just months. He was handed the newly created position at the newly merged agency earlier this year, having previously been chief executive of J Walter Thompson Europe and chairman of JWT UK.

Hoare’s name had been absent when Wunderman Thompson first announced its UK line-up, but according to his LinkedIn profile he was in place as vice-chairman from February. The new team is dominated by Wunderman staff.

Before becoming chief executive, Hoare spent six years as chairman of Geometry Global. Other roles included chairman and chief executive of Cordiant Group (between 1999 and 2003) and managing director and chief executive of Y&R for 14 years.

Dart's career started at Unilever in 1975. He held senior roles at the FMCG company before starting The Added Value Company in 1988, with Unilever onboard. Dart joined WPP in 2001 when it acquired his agency.