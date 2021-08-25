Wunderman Thompson wins Pets at Home customer and user-experience business

Pets at Home has hired Wunderman Thompson to support its digital marketing, with the agency handling customer and user experience across all of the pet supplier's digital channels.

There was no incumbent on the business and the pitch process was run in-house by the retailer.

Wunderman Thompson will work closely with fellow WPP agency The & Partnership, which was recently appointed by Pets at Home to handle brand identity, social and above-the-line.

Along with its retail offer, the Pets at Home group also provides "first opinion" veterinary services through its Vets4Pets practices as well as operating dog grooming salons in many of its stores.

Marc Sbardella, group head of digital product at Pets at Home, said: “Wunderman Thompson demonstrated an impressive understanding of our business challenges, our customers and their pets, whilst clearly having a passion for connecting the digital experience across our entire organisation."

Pip Hulbert, chief executive of Wunderman Thompson, said that the brief "plays sperfectly into our skillset and culture”.