Kim Benjamin
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Wunderman Thompson wins Pets at Home customer and user-experience business

The appointment follows a competitive pitch.

Pets At Home: transforming digital experience
Pets At Home: transforming digital experience

Pets at Home has hired Wunderman Thompson to support its digital marketing, with the agency handling customer and user experience across all of the pet supplier's digital channels.  

There was no incumbent on the business and the pitch process was run in-house by the retailer.

Wunderman Thompson will work closely with fellow WPP agency The & Partnership, which was recently appointed by Pets at Home to handle brand identity, social and above-the-line. 

Along with its retail offer, the Pets at Home group also provides "first opinion" veterinary services through its Vets4Pets practices as well as operating dog grooming salons in many of its stores.

Marc Sbardella, group head of digital product at Pets at Home, said: “Wunderman Thompson demonstrated an impressive understanding of our business challenges, our customers and their pets, whilst clearly having a passion for connecting the digital experience across our entire organisation."

Pip Hulbert, chief executive of Wunderman Thompson, said that the brief "plays sperfectly into our skillset and culture”.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Dmexco app

DMEXCO @ home 2021: experience tomorrow's digital trends – today

Promoted

August 23, 2021
Audience addressability

The future of audience addressability – according to eBay, Reach and PubMatic

Promoted

August 11, 2021
Can denstu and Nestlé tip sustainability into the mainstream?

Can denstu and Nestlé tip sustainability into the mainstream?

Promoted

August 06, 2021
Samsung Ads and the virtues of Programmatic CTV: Where tradition and innovation intersect

Samsung Ads and the virtues of Programmatic CTV: Where tradition and innovation intersect

Promoted

July 27, 2021