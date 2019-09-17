Wunderman Thompson's Lucas Peon joins The Gate

Lucas Peon, executive creative director at Wunderman Thompson, is joining The Gate in the same role.

He replaces Beri Cheetham, who is planning to relocate to the US in a new role within the MSQ Partners holding company. He joins in December and will form part of the management team alongside chief executive Jamie Elliott and chief strategy officer Kit Altin.

Peon was made ECD at J Walter Thompson in 2017, having joined as digital executive creative director a year earlier. The shop merged with Wunderman in 2018 and he took on a similar role, albeit under chief creative officer Steve Aldridge.

During his time at JWT and Wunderman Thompson, Peon was responsible for campaigns including "We are not an island" for HSBC and "Make the future" for Shell.

Elliott said: "Kit and I are thrilled that Lucas is going to lead the next phase of our transformation journey. He is a world-class, progressive creative leader who understands the possibilities in the modern landscape more than most. He is the perfect partner to take our creative and media proposition to the next level."

Peon added: "I’ve been impressed with the clarity of vision from Kit and Jamie, their appetite for breakthrough ideas and the ambition of the agency. The opportunity to concentrate on delivering brave, meaningful, talked-about work with a winning team that is genuinely focused on doing things differently was hard to resist."