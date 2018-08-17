Daniel Farey-Jones
Wunderman UK taps VCCP's Irvine for managing partner

Digital agency Wunderman UK has hired James Irvine as managing partner following the growth of several key accounts including Microsoft, Shell and BT.

James Irvine: joins Wunderman after four years at VCCP Kin

Irvine joins from integrated creative agency VCCP Kin, where he was head of account management and developed award-winning campaigns for the likes of easyJet, Nationwide & More Th>n since joining in 2014.

In addition to focusing on Wunderman’s newly-expanded Microsoft account, Irvine is tasked with maximising opportunities for clients to get the best out of Wunderman multi-disciplinary teams and with supporting the agency’s recruitment and development of talent.

Last year a range of related WPP agencies (Salmon/Wunderman Commerce, Acceleration, Possible, Burrows and Cognifide) were merged into Wunderman, and it recently acquired commerce experience agency Gorilla Group.

Pip Hulbert, Wunderman UK chief executive, said: "James is a proven leader who will help develop our award-winning talent as well as steer the agency’s future ambition."

Irvine, who has also worked at Rapier and We Are Social during 15 years in the industry, said: "I was inspired to join Wunderman because of its commitment to delivering great experiences; whether that’s to a client, a client’s end customer or a staff member."

Wunderman UK recently won a spot on Shell’s global Agency of the Future roster to follow a clutch of wins in 2017 such as the joint BT-EE direct marketing business.

