Wunderman UK taps VCCP's Irvine for managing partner

James Irvine: joins Wunderman after four years at VCCP Kin

Irvine joins from integrated creative agency VCCP Kin, where he was head of account management and developed award-winning campaigns for the likes of easyJet, Nationwide & More Th>n since joining in 2014.

In addition to focusing on Wunderman’s newly-expanded Microsoft account, Irvine is tasked with maximising opportunities for clients to get the best out of Wunderman multi-disciplinary teams and with supporting the agency’s recruitment and development of talent.

Last year a range of related WPP agencies (Salmon/Wunderman Commerce, Acceleration, Possible, Burrows and Cognifide) were merged into Wunderman, and it recently acquired commerce experience agency Gorilla Group.

Pip Hulbert, Wunderman UK chief executive, said: "James is a proven leader who will help develop our award-winning talent as well as steer the agency’s future ambition."

Irvine, who has also worked at Rapier and We Are Social during 15 years in the industry, said: "I was inspired to join Wunderman because of its commitment to delivering great experiences; whether that’s to a client, a client’s end customer or a staff member."

Wunderman UK recently won a spot on Shell’s global Agency of the Future roster to follow a clutch of wins in 2017 such as the joint BT-EE direct marketing business.