WW appoints TMW Unlimited as its creative agency

Weight loss and wellness brand WW, formerly known as Weight Watchers, has appointed TMW Unlimited as its creative agency following a three-way pitch.

TMW Unlimited will be responsible for the creative platform and strategic development of the WW UK brand including cross channel campaign development.

Unlimited's Human Understanding Lab will support TMW Unlimited in focusing WW UK's marketing efforts on making weight loss and wellness more simple, livable, efficacious and sustainable.

Oystercatchers managed the pitch process. WW previously worked with Anomaly, which was not involved in the pitch.

Tony Miller, vice president of growth and performance at WW, said: "I'm really excited about the partnership with TMW. Working with an integrated agency is the natural next step to supercharge the evolution of our brand here in the UK. We are a leading weight loss and wellness brand and our ambition is to continue to differentiate ourselves in order to better serve our members.TMW is best placed to help us on this journey."

WW has been through a period of transformation, rebranding from Weight Watchers to WW in 2018, shifting to a more "holistic approach" focusing on overall health and wellness, and most significantly, digital programme advancements through its mobile App.

Chris Mellish, chief executive at TMW Unlimited, said: "It was clear from the initial briefing that the WW team had huge ambitions, and the integrated nature of the brief really played to our strengths as an agency. It's been a fast-paced, but hugely exciting process so far - resulting in brilliant thinking, brilliant work and what feels like all the ingredients of a really strong partnership. We can't wait to turn ambition into reality with the WW team."

At the end of December 2018 WW released the spot “For every body” by Anomaly. The global integrated campaign was based on the insight that everyone has their own reason to get healthy.