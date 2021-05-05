WWF 60th anniversary ad is a punchy reminder that the planet still needs saving

Marking 60 years since it was founded, WWF has launched a powerful new ad to remind us all it is fighting for more than just pandas.

Though the wellbeing of the furry bears does remain on the agenda, the new film features harrowing glimpses of the environmental crises facing people, nature and wildlife – including devastating nature loss, climate change and mountainous plastic pollution.

Its core message is stark: that the fight to save the planet is "no act of charity, it’s an act of survival".

Created and produced by Uncommon Creative Studio and voiced by Bafta-nominated actor Sọpẹ́ Dìrísù (Black Mirror, Humans, His House), the campaign debuted on 1 May on ITV and STV and will continue to run across prime-time slots (including on Sky and Channel 4) until 23 May, and video on demand until mid-June. Media is handled by Dentsu.

Lisa Lee, executive director of communications, WWF, said: “It’s easy to think that WWF is just about saving pandas, but with nature in freefall, climate change accelerating at an alarming rate and our own future in jeopardy, we wanted to show supporters that we are a brand that works far beyond our iconic logo.

“Our message is clear – protecting and restoring our world is no longer about saving individual wildlife or iconic landscapes, but about saving all of us and saving our one shared home.

“In a year with critical political meetings to decide the global response to climate change, spreading this message far and wide feels more important than ever.”