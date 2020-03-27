WWF continues 'Earth hour' campaign during lockdown

WWF is continuing its "Earth hour" campaign – an initiative in which people switch off non-essential lights for one hour – and encouraging people to take part during the lockdown.

Following the latest UK government advice, WWF is not organising public events for the annual event. Instead, it is encouraging people to find ways to take part online at home, with landmarks continuing to take part in the switch-off.

Millions of people around the world will switch off their lights as a call to reconnect with nature on 28 March. From 8.30pm to 9.30pm GMT, landmarks, homes, businesses and political leaders will all switch off their lights for one hour. Landmarks switching off include Piccadilly Circus out-of-home site Piccadilly Lights, The Shard, The London Eye and The O2.

Katie White, executive director of advocacy and campaigns at WWF UK, said: "These are really unprecedented times and I know a lot of people are looking for ways to connect and feel connected. In this global health crisis, now is a pivotal time for us to work together to safeguard our future and the future of our planet.

"While – first and foremost – our thoughts are with those affected by coronavirus and those who are working so hard in healthcare and other vital services, many millions of us are working and operating from our homes. Taking part in Earth Hour this year feels very timely – a time when millions unite around the world to show they care about the future of our planet. In these difficult times, it’s an opportunity to inspire hope."

The project is being delivered in-house.