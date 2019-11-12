WWF launches stop-motion Christmas campaign promoting animal adoption

WWF has released a stop-motion Christmas ad bringing to light the challenges facing wildlife as a result of mass deforestation.

Created by Uncommon, "Adopt a better future" begins as a jaguar runs away from a bulldozer in a burning forest.

"The world is disappearing, and we are the last generation who can save it" a voice says, while a girl steps between the animal and the machine.

More people band together to support the young protagonist, blowing the bulldozer to pieces; and the spot ends with the girl in her room (which is filled with jaguar memorabilia), alongside the campaign’s tagline.

The ad is launching today (13 November) during Coronation Street on ITV, with other slots on Channel 4 and on-demand channels throughout the Christmas season. It will also screen in cinemas across the UK from 22 November.

"In the sea of ads being released around Christmas, hopefully this is one that stands out and resonates with people," Polly Bianchi, head of acquisition at WWF, told Campaign.

"We came up with an 'adopt a better future' tagline to show the public that they are doing more than adopting an animal – they’re adopting the habitat around it."

She continued: "This is real, this happening in parts of the world, and we can really tell those stories and show people our work in the field."

According to the charity, almost 60,000km2 of land was burnt in the Amazon region between January and September this year – 96% higher than the same period last year.

Likewise, deforestation alerts were up 86% on last year, and over 365 endangered species were put at a greater risk.

This follows last year’s "For your world" campaign (Uncommon’s first spot for the brand), which brought to light the our responsibility as "the first generation to know we are destroying the world".

Ben Allan, account manager for Uncommon London, said: "WWF has traditionally been more focused on animal adoption as a present you might give to a family member at Christmas, so linking that to the real world impact of these adoptions has been a nice experience.

"I think the ad wouldn't have had the same impact if we flew to a rainforest and shot it for real. In a weird way, stop motion brings so much more personality to the ad."

The work was directed by Noah Harris through Agile Films.

Speaking of his experience on the campaign, Harris told Campaign: "I've got children, and I feel like their future may be disappearing, so I want to get involved in anything that I can to fix that".

"It's quite nice to be able to do something that has a positive impact, as opposed to a negative one."