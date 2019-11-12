Emmet McGonagle
Added 1 hour ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

WWF launches stop-motion Christmas campaign promoting animal adoption

Ad encourages the British public to adopt animals for Christmas.

A stop motion spot: ad has been a six-month development
A stop motion spot: ad has been a six-month development

WWF has released a stop-motion Christmas ad bringing to light the challenges facing wildlife as a result of mass deforestation.

Created by Uncommon, "Adopt a better future" begins as a jaguar runs away from a bulldozer in a burning forest.

"The world is disappearing, and we are the last generation who can save it" a voice says, while a girl steps between the animal and the machine.

More people band together to support the young protagonist, blowing the bulldozer to pieces; and the spot ends with the girl in her room (which is filled with jaguar memorabilia), alongside the campaign’s tagline.

The ad is launching today (13 November) during Coronation Street on ITV, with other slots on Channel 4 and on-demand channels throughout the Christmas season. It will also screen in cinemas across the UK from 22 November. 

"In the sea of ads being released around Christmas, hopefully this is one that stands out and resonates with people," Polly Bianchi, head of acquisition at WWF, told Campaign.

"We came up with an 'adopt a better future' tagline to show the public that they are doing more than adopting an animal – they’re adopting the habitat around it."

She continued: "This is real, this happening in parts of the world, and we can really tell those stories and show people our work in the field."

According to the charity, almost 60,000km2 of land was burnt in the Amazon region between January and September this year – 96% higher than the same period last year.

Likewise, deforestation alerts were up 86% on last year, and over 365 endangered species were put at a greater risk.

This follows last year’s "For your world" campaign (Uncommon’s first spot for the brand), which brought to light the our responsibility as "the first generation to know we are destroying the world".

Ben Allan, account manager for Uncommon London, said: "WWF has traditionally been more focused on animal adoption as a present you might give to a family member at Christmas, so linking that to the real world impact of these adoptions has been a nice experience.

"I think the ad wouldn't have had the same impact if we flew to a rainforest and shot it for real. In a weird way, stop motion brings so much more personality to the ad."

The work was directed by Noah Harris through Agile Films.

Speaking of his experience on the campaign, Harris told Campaign: "I've got children, and I feel like their future may be disappearing, so I want to get involved in anything that I can to fix that".

"It's quite nice to be able to do something that has a positive impact, as opposed to a negative one."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

How to make experiences count - and last

How to make experiences count - and last

Promoted

Added 39 hours ago
Campaign announces TV Summit headline partner

Campaign announces TV Summit headline partner

Promoted

November 06, 2019
Headhunts, treasure hunts and manhunts

Headhunts, treasure hunts and manhunts

Promoted

November 06, 2019
4 ways to transform digital: British Gas, Whiskas, Sky Sports and Tesco

4 ways to transform digital: British Gas, Whiskas, Sky Sports and Tesco

Promoted

November 05, 2019