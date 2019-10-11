Fayola Douglas
Added 38 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

WWF puts 'plant-friendly twist' on student meals

Charity offers meat-free meals to promote sustainability.

WWF: serving meat-free meals
WWF: serving meat-free meals

WWF is putting a "plant-friendly twist" on classic student meals to promote sustainability.

meat free student mealsAt "The finer diner", students will be able to try tacos, kebabs and curry all made without meat. The menu aims to show students that they can enjoy the same foods while helping the planet and without compromising on taste.

The travelling activation will visit University College London, Coventry, York St John, Solent (Southampton) and University College Dublin during 7-25 October.

Nick Hughes, food sustainability advisor at WWF, said: "Our aim is to encourage students to explore plant-based foods and help them make the connection between what they put on their plates and its impact on the planet.

"Young people represent the future of our society and we feel that encouraging them to make the switch could have a major influence in the fight for our world."

Global services company Sodexo has partnered WWF for the activation.

Sense is delivering the project.

