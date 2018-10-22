WWF's bold ad by Uncommon urges people to fight for their world

WWF’s debut campaign by Uncommon Creative Studio issues a rallying cry to fight for our planet in light of new research revealing a dramatic drop in wildlife population.

The conservation charity’s flagship Living Planet Report, launched on Tuesday (30 October), shows that the population sizes of the planet’s wildlife have plummeted by 60% since 1970 – in less time than an average person’s lifetime.

The campaign, called "For your world", mobilises the first generation to know they are destroying the world to highlight that they could be the last who can reverse this damage. While the UK public cares more than ever before about environmental issues such as plastic pollution and climate change, they are also lacking the empowerment to make real change happen, according to WWF’s research.

Uncommon won the WWF account after a three-way pitch earlier this year. It aims to reposition WWF in the UK and build momentum for environmental action, from grassroots community organisers to global decision-makers.

A TV ad, launching tonight during the ITV News at Ten, challenges people to "fight for your world" while considering how everyday choices – from the food they eat to what they buy – can have an impact on the planet.

The film uses a mix of macro photography and reportage visuals, and is set to an instrumental version of the Brolin track Animal Parade. UK artist Ghostpoet delivers a spoken-word address on the state of the planet, before a speech from actor Jonathan Pryce calling for action.

Tanya Steele, chief executive of WWF UK, said: "The decisions made over the next few years will determine the future of our world and the wildlife we share it with.

"We have a window of opportunity to act and show we care – as citizens, as consumers and as individuals. That opportunity starts now and leads up to the end of 2020, when global decisions on biodiversity loss, climate change and sustainable development will be made. This window is rapidly closing. The time to fight for your world is now."