Wyrley-Birch named TRO chief executive

TRO, the Omnicom-owned global brand experience agency, has promoted chief operating officer Michael Wyrley-Birch to chief executive.

TRO: (from left) Wyrley-Birch, Shepherd, Wootton, Trapnell, Felstead, Orr, Smith
He takes responsibility for all TRO offices, and replaces Keith O’Loughlin who left the business last year.

Wyrley-Birch has been at the agency for 19 years, and took on the COO role, overseeing operations across EMEA, in 2013. He was named the most influential person in the industry in 2015, topping the Event 100 Club.

He also helped set up the Omnicom Experiential Group last year, which brings TRO together with global agencies Auditoire, DoIt!, GMR Marketing and Luxury Makers.

TRO will not be appointing another chief operating officer. Amelia Shepherd, client services director, has been promoted to managing director.

The rest of the leadership team is made up of Gary Smith, group finance director, Andrew Orr and Camilla Felstead as client service directors, Peter Trapnell as creative services director and Gary Wootton, operations director.

