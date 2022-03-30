Xbox and McCann London hit play to connect hospitalised kids to loved ones

Microsoft Xbox and McCann London have teamed up with Gamers Outreach to help speed up recovery for children who spend a long time in hospital, giving them access to gaming consoles and screens so they can play online with their peers and loved ones.

“Beyond Xbox: Therapeutic play” has been devised to help the “millions of kids and teens [who] receive medical care inside hospitals” overcome their fears and sense of isolation during protracted periods hospitalised, a time when they lose access to friends, school and the norms of childhood.

Xbox and McCann have produced a mini-doc called A Player Like Me that celebrates the “power of connections in hospitals”. It features 14-year-old Jordan from Atlanta, who is living with a rare strain of Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome and has spent most of his childhood in hospitals and physiotherapy. Thanks to Gamers Outreach, he was able to connect and play with Megan, who lives in Scotland and who suffers from the same condition.

The film – which launches on Xbox social channels and the Gamers Outreach blog – explores their relationship across a near 4,000-mile-physical divide bridged by online gaming, where they play in the virtual world of racing title Forza Horizon 5.

“I was in shock when I found out that Megan had Ehlers-Danlos,” Jordan says. “One thing I took away from talking with Megan is that if I have a passion to do something, I shouldn’t ignore it just because it seems impossible.”

Gamers Outreach supplies children’s hospitals with specially designed GO Kart (Gamers Outreach Kart) systems that integrate an Xbox gaming console, screen, controllers and games into a unit that can be wheeled to a patient’s bed.

Founder Zach Wigal said: “Through the years, our programmes have been a source of comfort and connection for kids and teens during treatment. Gaming enables activities and social connection in ways that can support the healing process. In many instances, we've seen games assist health workers during procedures.

"Video games can help lower fear by providing a distraction. We want every hospital to be equipped to easily provide kids with their favourite activities. Our partnership with Xbox supports that effort to make gaming readily accessible.”

Michael Flatt, Xbox’s director, global integrated marketing, said that the company believes "that play is a fundamental human need".

He continued: "We’re proud to support Gamers Outreach and to bring the fun, creativity and connection of gaming to children to help support them during their recovery. ”

Jamie Mietz, executive creative director at McCann London, added: “The shared activity and nature of playing Xbox breaks down the initial barriers when meeting new people, and spending just a short period of time gaming and chatting to someone going through the same struggles as yourself can be extremely therapeutic.”