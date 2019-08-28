Xbox tattoos fans in Gears of War pop-up

Microsoft Xbox will give Gears of War fans the chance to get a tattoo inspired by the game in pop-ups around the world to launch Gears 5.

The Gears of War story is set on the fictional planet of Sera and focuses on humanity's fight to survive. Gears 5 features five modes including Horde, Escape and Versus that each feature different storylines and gameplay within the same universe.

There will be "Gears ink" one-day events in Berlin, London, Los Angeles, Melbourne, Mexico City and Paris during 4-6 September. Each features tattoo artists creating bespoke artwork inspired by the location, fans and Gears of War universe. The pop-ups will also include celebrity appearances.

"Gears ink London" will take place in The Bike Shed in London's Shoreditch on 5 September. The tattoo artists are: Clara Sinclair, best known for ornamental tattoos that feature hearts with jewels and filigrees; Matt Pettis, whose style is a mixture of black tint areas with delicate elements; and Emma Bundonis, who creates monochromatic tattoos with incredible details.

At all of the events, guests will be able to play the game ahead of its general release on 10 September. Fans can register to attend or watch the action via a series of live streams from each event.