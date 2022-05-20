XYZ appoints new creative director

XYZ has appointed a new creative director as Paul Stanway vacates the role after nearly a decade.

Stanway will become executive creative director and is handing over the reins to James Hoyle. In this newly created position, Stanway will have the ability to take more of an "eyes up approach" to the business he co-founded in 2013.

Working alongside co-founder and managing director Will Mould, Stanway will assume an elevated role focused on growing the agency.

Hoyle joins the shop after three years as creative director at Tin Man Communications. He will report to Stanway.

Mould told Campaign that as Hoyle had worked across content, comms and experiential he was a good fit for the agency as it has moved to an "output agnostic" offering, where the focus is no longer on delivering a live event but on diagnosing the best solution for the client.

Other new hires include Alina Basu as client director for Nike, Becca Ratcliffe who joins as head of client services, and Gordon Reid who is the head of delivery.

Since starting in March, Reid has helped to deliver a Calvin Klein x Palace launch in New York and Tata's new EV brand in Mumbai.

The agency has also made seven further hires this year, a mixture of new and pre-existing positions that have been vacated.

Mould said: "The 'great resignation' allowed us to step back and reassess some positions. We were able to look and say this position needs to be split into two positions, and this role now needs to become more senior. Having Stanway move up to executive creative director has been really really useful."

Lucy Aitken is the most notable resignation. The operations director departed in December 2021 and took some time out. This month she has assumed the role of operations director at Proud Robinson + Partners.