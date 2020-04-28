XYZ is Creative Experience Agency of the Year at Campaign Experience Awards

XYZ has been named Creative Experience Agency of the Year at the Campaign Experience Awards after judges praised the shop for its work on Nike, The Children's Society, Converse and Diageo.

For Nike, XYZ delivered "Department of the unimaginable", where kids could become scientists for the day, take part in experiments and design the future Air Max sole. The agency also impressed judges with "The store of modern childhood", created for The Children’s Society to draw attention to the harsh realities facing the youth of Britain.

XYZ was crowned during the second instalment of a digital ceremony that premiered live on campaignexperienceawards.com earlier today and will continue tomorrow (Thursday).

Google’s "Curiosity rooms", the Regent Street pop-up that launched the Pixel 3 phone, was the other big winner today, picking up two golds. One was in the Integrated Marketing category for Amplify, 72andSunny, Halpern, Essence and OMD, with the second going to Amplify for "Grace Dent's 7 bites at curiosity rooms" – a one-of-a-kind tasting menu – in Food Experience.

M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment scooped a gold for Samsung’s "Tough Mudder" in Activation at a Festival or Public Event. Competitors were able to see how Samsung’s super-slow-mo could capture all the action of a Tough Mudder obstacle course.

George P Johnson picked up a gold for "Cisco Live EMEA" in the Brand Experience B2B category. The agency designed an interactive space for the conference that allowed guests to apply their technical skills and knowledge.

Major League Baseball’s "London yards", a three-day festival with baseball-inspired games, food and music, won Imagination a gold for Outdoor Experience.

Finally, there's a gold in Staffing Agency for Mash Staffing, recognised for a transformational year that saw more than 50% growth in revenue and headcount, plus an impressive debut at Samsung's Kings Cross space.

More details on all the winners can be found at campaignlive.co.uk/experienceawards.

The remaining categories that will be featured tomorow are listed below. Winners will be announced via live stream at 4pm on campaignexperienceawards.com.

Thursday 30 April

Digital Experience

Experiences for Good

Production Experience

Venue Team

Bravest Campaign

Debut Event

Outstanding Creative Idea

Grand Prix