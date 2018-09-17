Matthew Chapman
Added 41 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

Y&R poaches Iris' Sophie Lewis to be CSO in reboot

Lewis takes over from Emily James, who is setting up a freelance practice.

Y&R's leadership team: Lawson, Lewis, Burley and Lee
Y&R's leadership team: Lawson, Lewis, Burley and Lee

Y&R London has poached Sophie Lewis, the head of planning at Iris, to be chief strategy officer as part of a reboot of the agency.

Lewis takes over the role from Emily James, who is stepping down after almost 13 years at the company to set up a freelance practice.

Y&R will become James’ founding client and contract two to three days a week of her time, during which she will provide strategic advice for Y&R clients as and when required, the WPP agency said.

Lewis’ responsibilities will include leading Y&R’s strategic output, continuing to build the strategy department’s breadth of capability and helping to guide future strategy.

The appointment is part of Y&R's attempt to rejuvenate itself after a tumultuous seven years, which has involved the agency dropping "Rainey Kelly Campbell Roalfe" from its name as it seeks to make a clean break.

Lewis will sit on the senior management team alongside chief executive Paul Lawson, chief creative officer Jon Burley and managing director Katie Lee.

Lawson, Burley and Lee previously worked together at Leo Burnett London and were brought together by Y&R global president David Patton.

Lewis said: "It’s the most exciting reboot in London and I am joining an amazing team. We all want to make extraordinarily creative and effective ideas for both our current and our future clients."

She is one of the 2014 winners of the IPA’s Women of Tomorrow competition and has a career spanning 20 years in the industry.

Lewis started in account management before rising to business director at Bartle Bogle Hegarty London, later taking on planning roles at Mother, J Walter Thompson and Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO.

She has worked across high-profile campaigns including Boots "Here come the girls", Sainsbury’s "Christmas in a day" and Libresse "No blood".

Lawson said: "Sophie’s proven track record blends deep experience of building brands through powerful creativity with an appreciation of the opportunities afforded by the modern marketing landscape.

"This makes her the perfect appointment as we continue to extend the agency’s offering and diversify its output."

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

AGENCY
What is it like to work in B2B marketing?

Promoted

Added 30 hours ago

What is it like to work in B2B marketing?

BRANDS
The UK's favourite YouTube ads: Three gets a reach upgrade

Promoted

September 17, 2018

The UK's favourite YouTube ads: Three gets a reach upgrade

AGENCY
Audi scores an Easy win in TV creativity award
September 14, 2018
Suzanne Bidlake

Audi scores an Easy win in TV creativity award

MEDIA
4 ways to innovate: Mars, Shell, Coca-Cola & DFS reveal

Promoted

September 12, 2018

4 ways to innovate: Mars, Shell, Coca-Cola & DFS reveal