Yorkshire Building Society picks Mindshare for media

Financial services provider has parted ways with UM Birmingham.

Yorkshire Building Society: Mindshare starts working on account in August
Yorkshire Building Society has appointed WPP's Mindshare to its UK media planning and buying business.

The appointment follows a five-month pitch process after YBS split with UM Birmingham. Mindshare will take over the account from August, with a remit to increase business growth over the next five years and bring Yorkshire Building Society's brand positioning to life. Red Brick Road currently handles the company's creative business. 

Anna Higgins, customer acquisition manager at Yorkshire Building Society, said: "In the complex world of communications, Mindshare’s approach was forward-thinking yet simple and demonstrated true audience understanding. We’re confident that their values and extensive experience will result in a prosperous and successful partnership."

David Walsh, chief business officer at Mindshare, added: "We are delighted to be working with Yorkshire Building Society as they have a very clear sense of purpose and put customers at the heart of everything they do. With our focus on audience as the number one client, our vision aligned with the business perfectly and we’re looking forward to working together on the next stage of [its] brand journey."

The account is worth an estimated £6m in billings. 

