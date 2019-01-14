Yorkshire Tea goes on the road for Independent Venue Week

Yorkshire Tea is taking to the road for Independent Venue Week, promoting the brand and providing music fans with "a proper brew".

The partnership with International Venue Week, which takes place at the end of January, will see Yorkshire Tea deploy its "Little Urn" van, which will visit venues including The New Adelphi Club in Hull for a Novelist gig on 1 February and The Trades Club in Hebden Bridge for a solo performance by Sonic Youth founder Thurston Moore on 3 February.

Activity ties into Independent Venue Week's "Where does the music take you?" campaign, which encourages music lovers to visit cities and venues they have not visited before.

Yorkshire Tea is asking "Where will a brew take you?", inviting gig-goers to post their experience of shows they have attended over the week on social media.

Those who tag Yorkshire Tea's social media accounts in their posts will stand a chance of winning special boxes of teas, limited-edition International Venue Week/Yorkshire Tea tea towels and pin badges.

Meanwhile, a handful of venues and artists will be offered "VIT" (Very Important Tea) hampers.

Ben Newbury, Yorkshire Tea's senior brand manager, said: "We love our music here at Yorkshire Tea and we’re proud to have worked with loads of tea-loving bands and venues over the years.

"We’re really proud to be supporting Independent Venue Week this year, fuelling venues and artists with proper brews and visiting a couple of Yorkshire-based shows with our trusty Little Urn."

Sybil Bell, founder of International Venue Week, added: "Who doesn’t love a proper brew? When you’re on the road touring or in a venue getting bands set up for a show, nothing can beat a good cup of tea – it’s what keeps everyone going. But it needs to be done right – decent mug, fresh milk and, most importantly, quality tea.

"The IVW office runs on tea and so this partnership is an absolute treat for us. Proper venues offering a proper brew for proper gigs."