Yorkshire Tea puts Sean Bean and Dynamo to work in latest campaign



Yorkshire’s own Sean Bean and Dynamo put in a graft at Yorkshire Tea’s warehouse and office for the brand’s £3m "Where everything’s done proper" campaign.

Wielding a presentation pointer like a sword, former Warden of the North Sean Bean gives a riling speech about the legacy of Yorkshire Tea’s famous brews to a handful of dutiful new staff members in the company’s Knaresborough office.

In the second spot, Bradford boy Dynamo’s magic skills are put to good use as he levitates through the air, passing down teabags to his pencil-pushing colleague on the ground below.

The work was created by Lucky Generals and directed by Martin Granger through Moxie Pictures. Goodstuff Communications is the media agency.

It follows from Yorkshire Tea’s 2017 series that recruited TV personality Sir Michael Parkinson, Olympic triathletes the Brownlee brothers and indie rockers the Kaiser Chiefs. Like in this instalment, the celebrities worked in menial roles to show that Yorkshire is a place "where everything's done proper".

Yorkshire Tea filmed the new ads at its warehouse and office, with real employees.

Ben Newbury, senior brand manager at Yorkshire Tea, said: "Sean Bean and Dynamo are experts in their crafts and truly epitomise the art of ‘doing things properly’ – an ethos that is central to absolutely everything we do here at Yorkshire Tea. We’re so pleased we could recruit them to help spread the message of properness."

When the campaign launched two years ago, marketing director Dom Dwight said it aimed to subvert the norms of celebrity advertising: "The joke is that we’re throwing their celebrity away because they’re people who work for us."