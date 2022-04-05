YouGov hits brands and agencies with 'world's largest globally consistent' dataset

YouGov has unveiled a global set of audience profiles aimed at helping advertisers, agencies and media planners to understand consumers, across an initial 43 markets, including the UK, rising to 48 in August.

Dubbed the YouGov Global Profiles, the research group claims it is the "world's largest globally consistent audience dataset", offering "hundreds more questions and thousands more data points than any comparable dataset".

The profiles will enable users to build detailed portraits of audiences by behaviour, attitude, media consumption and trends, across markets that, in addition to the UK, include Ireland, the US, France, Germany, Spain, the Netherlands, Italy, Australia, China, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and South Africa.

YouGov broke down the intelligence on offer into four categories:

Attitudes and opinion : more than 700 questions that allow clients to build "more sophisticated segmentations of their audiences"

: more than 700 questions that allow clients to build "more sophisticated segmentations of their audiences" Media consumption : 150-plus questions that give advertisers and agencies insights into media, such as "frequency, recency, time spent on media platforms, including TV, music streaming, cinema, radio, podcasts"

: 150-plus questions that give advertisers and agencies insights into media, such as "frequency, recency, time spent on media platforms, including TV, music streaming, cinema, radio, podcasts" Social media engagement : intelligence covering major platforms, including Facebook, Instagram and Twitter

: intelligence covering major platforms, including Facebook, Instagram and Twitter Demographics and lifestyle: segments spanning several categories, such as "general demographic make-up, economic situation, occupation, category-specific usage and behaviour, interests and hobbies"

YouGov said the profiles were cost-effective for users as they feature "seat model pricing", meaning planners can scale data to their needs.

Stephen Shakespeare, YouGov's founder and chief executive, said Global Profiles would enable brands and agencies to "discover and understand their global audiences across all the markets that matter".

He continued: "It will be central to their global strategies, campaigns and partnerships. With more than 1,000 consistent questions and thousands of datapoints across 43 markets, it has never been easier for them to build and compare accurate, precise portraits of their audiences across key markets.

"Crucially, YouGov Global Profiles has substantially greater depth and breadth of data available than any other product out there today."