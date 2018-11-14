Young adults trust cinema ads over other video ads, research finds

It is a myth that 16 to 34-year-olds don’t go to the cinema and don’t value cinema advertising, according to new research for Digital Cinema Media.

The study in partnership with Differentology found that cinemagoers in this demographic value cinema as a "premium" experience and cinema ads as "trustworthy" ahead of other audio-visual (AV) media such as live television, YouTube, social video and video on demand.

48% of 16 to 34s ranked cinema as "premium" compared to only 17% for live TV, 15% for YouTube, 11% for social video and 9% for video on demand.

Similarly, 35% of 16-34s said cinema ads were "trustworthy" against 31% for live TV, 15% for YouTube, 10% for social media and 9% for VOD.

Other findings included the fact that young people regard cinema as a social experience, with an average group size of 2.9 people for each visit, and that they are "receptive" to longer, premium ads because they want to "escape" from their smartphones during a screening.

Karen Stacey, chief executive of DCM, also pointed to figures that forecast UK box-office admissions are set to hit a 40-year high of 176 million this year, thanks to hits such as Bohemian Rhapsody and Mamma Mia 2.

And this has come, as Stacey put it, "despite Facebook, Twitter, Spotify, Netflix, all these things where people say, ‘Aren’t they going to be a threat to your audience?'"

44% of those 176 million cinema admissions have come from cinemagoers in the 16-34 demographic and they make an average of eight visits a year.

Stacey said: "It has certainly dispelled things about young people not being able to concentrate, not liking advertising or not liking brands."

DCM, Britain’s biggest advertising sales house for cinema advertising, unveiled the research, "Launch, Land & Impact", at its annual upfront presentation to advertisers at Bafta in Piccadilly.

It is the fourth installment in its "Building Box Office Brands" series.

Stacey said cinema had proved robust as a medium because it still has a 16-week "theatrical window", which means there is no other place for people to watch a new film during that timeframe.

"If there is a great audition on X Factor [on ITV], you can see it in so many places immediately but with the cinema, if you want to see Fantastic Beasts, you’ve got to go your local cinema," she said.

She added that the largest cinema audiences for the hard to reach 16-34 demographic are now on a par with television.

This year’s highest-grossing film so far, Avengers: Infinity War, delivered more than three million 16-34 admissions, equivalent to 20 16-34 television rating points (TVRs), in its first two weeks of release, according to DCM.

"We really start to change people’s perception from us being about incremental reach and a small medium for 16 to 34s to being pretty mass market," Stacey claimed.

Significantly, the research found that young people have a broadly negative attitude to advertising with 71% saying they felt were "hounded" by advertising and 39% saying they have installed ad-blockers.

"We all know reach is pretty easy to get but it’s actual engagement, it’s cut-through, it’s impact that is harder and harder, especially with 16 to 34s," Stacey said.

"This study dispels the myth that 16 to 34s have disengaged with advertising. They like brands, they expect quality content and are receptive to advertising in the right context.

Group M has estimated cinema ad revenues should be up 5% this year.