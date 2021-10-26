Novara Media
Arvind Hickman
Added 6 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

YouTube admits deleting Novara Media the ‘wrong call’

The independent publisher was reinstated on YouTube following a backlash, but questions remain.

Novara Media was reinstated on YouTube following a backlash
Novara Media was reinstated on YouTube following a backlash

YouTube has admitted it made the wrong call by deleting Novara Media for several hours today.

The independent publisher – one of the 50 most watched UK news and politics channels on the video-sharing platform – was deleted for several hours without warning or an explanation. The Novara Media channel has an average of 64,000 views each day.

It had been taken down after one of its videos was flagged by a user. Although it is common that videos are removed for violating YouTube policies, it is unusual for a media channel to be pulled. However, in August, Sky News Australia was banned for seven days for misinformation videos about Covid.

“Novara Media’s channel was briefly removed after it was flagged, but upon review, it was then immediately reinstated,” A YouTube spokesperson said.

“We work quickly to review all flagged content, but with millions of hours of video uploaded on YouTube every day, on occasion we make the wrong call.”

YouTube uses a combination of automated tools and human monitors to police content on its platform, removing content that violates its policies. 

Here is what YouTube told Novara Media why their channel had been removed:

However, as Novara Media contributing editor Ash Sarkar pointed out, this doesn’t explain why the whole channel – rather than the flagged video – was removed.

“Unaccountable tech giants should not be able to censor regulated journalism. It’s that simple,” she tweeted.

YouTube’s move to suddenly delete Novara Media will concern media outlets that heavily rely on social media platforms to reach wider audiences and commercialise content.

The decision has alarmed politicians, journalists and media commentators across the political spectrum, who joined a Twitter campaign to #ReinstateNovara.

This included Labour MPs Zarah Sultana (Coventry South), Richard Burgon (East Leeds) and Nadia Whitthome (Nottingham East) and Greens MP Caroline Lucas (Brighton Pavilion) joined a campaign to #ReinstateNovara.

The decision to delete Novara received support from high-profile commentators across the left and right, including Owen Jones, Paul Mason, Peter Stefanovic, Dan Wootton and Julia-Hartley-Brewer, among others.

Wootton said: “This is a disgraceful decision by YouTube. The Novara mob have been desperate to down GB News from the off, but I very much respect their right to a platform and free speech. Big tech censorship is officially out of control.”

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £88 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

What you need to know about getting your ad on air

What you need to know about getting your ad on air

Promoted

Added 14 hours ago
The future of identification is simpler than you think

The future of identification is simpler than you think

Promoted

Added 34 hours ago
Spark44 and MediaCom win Ocean digital outdoor contest

Spark44 and MediaCom win Ocean digital outdoor contest

Promoted

October 22, 2021
AGENCY
Employer Branding Reboot Ebook

Free ebook: Employer branding reboot 2021

Promoted

October 19, 2021