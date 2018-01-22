Kim Benjamin
Added 2 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

YouTube creates portrait studio at Sundance Film Festival

YouTube has partnered with Getty Images to stage an immersive photographic experience at this year's Sundance Film Festival.

YouTube creates portrait studio at Sundance Film Festival

The activation, in collaboration with Getty Images' media partners, People.com and Entertainment Weekly, will see photographer Robby Klein produce a series of creative shoots featuring the festival's talent, with over 150 portraits expected to be taken and delivered in real time.

The festival studio has been transformed into a site featuring smart home integration and the latest in photographic technology, redefining the portrait experience.

Getty Images' team of digital content creators is delivering high-end portraits of talent at the event, as well as multi-media assets including Gifs and video, from three different spots at YouTube's venue in downtown Park City, Utah.

Zach Papale, global head of brand experience and event partnerships at YouTube, said: "Visual storytelling is at the heart of what we do, which is why it makes perfect sense for us to partner with an icon like Getty Images to create something truly unique."

The studio opened on 19 January and runs until today. The Sundance Film Festival kicked off on 18 January and will end on 28 January. 

Before commenting please read our rules for commenting on articles.

If you see a comment you find offensive, you can flag it as inappropriate. In the top right-hand corner of an individual comment, you will see 'flag as inappropriate'. Clicking this prompts us to review the comment. For further information see our rules for commenting on articles.

comments powered by Disqus

A new Campaign for a new breed

New ideas, new perspectives, new focus

Register for tailored email bulletins today and let us deliver the insight that you need

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

You have

[DAYS_LEFT] Days left

of your free trial

Subscribe now

Become a member of Campaign from just £46 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an Alert Now