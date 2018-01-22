YouTube creates portrait studio at Sundance Film Festival

The activation, in collaboration with Getty Images' media partners, People.com and Entertainment Weekly, will see photographer Robby Klein produce a series of creative shoots featuring the festival's talent, with over 150 portraits expected to be taken and delivered in real time.

The festival studio has been transformed into a site featuring smart home integration and the latest in photographic technology, redefining the portrait experience.

Getty Images' team of digital content creators is delivering high-end portraits of talent at the event, as well as multi-media assets including Gifs and video, from three different spots at YouTube's venue in downtown Park City, Utah.

Zach Papale, global head of brand experience and event partnerships at YouTube, said: "Visual storytelling is at the heart of what we do, which is why it makes perfect sense for us to partner with an icon like Getty Images to create something truly unique."

The studio opened on 19 January and runs until today. The Sundance Film Festival kicked off on 18 January and will end on 28 January.