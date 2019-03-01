Shannon Moyer
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

YouTube expands disabled comments policy on videos featuring minors

Changes made in wake of advertisers pulling spend from platform.

YouTube expands disabled comments policy on videos featuring minors

Following a week of controversy, YouTube has said it will disable comments on videos featuring minors.

In a post hosted on YouTube’s creator blog, the company said it will begin suspending comments on videos featuring both younger and older children  an expansion from its initial policy, which included only younger children.

A new comments classifier is being developed that will not affect a video’s monetisation and is meant to remove twice the amount of egregious comments as the current system.

Additionally, a small number of creators will be allowed to keep comments enabled on videos featuring minors, but the process for choosing which channels have this privilege has not yet been announced.

These changes come after some companies, including Disney and McDonald’s, pulled their advertising from YouTube in the wake of predatory comments on videos featuring minors.

YouTube Kids, which is marketed as a kid-friendly version of YouTube, has also come under scrutiny recently for its safety, with multiple outlets reporting that self-harm and dangerous challenges have been found in YouTube clips of Peppa Pig on the app.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £51 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk ,plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Pass the P's and the big data, please

Pass the P's and the big data, please

Promoted

Added 7 hours ago
AGENCY
1 in 2 leave their jobs for 'new challenge'

1 in 2 leave their jobs for 'new challenge'

Promoted

Added 25 hours ago
More trust please, we're British

More trust please, we're British

Promoted

Added 31 hours ago
Watch: How retailers as publishers bring opportunities for brands

Watch: How retailers as publishers bring opportunities for brands

Promoted

Added 31 hours ago