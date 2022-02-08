YouTube gives fans an 'unfiltered' look at The Brit Awards

YouTube Shorts, the digital music partner of this year's The Brit Awards, is giving fans what it describes as an "unfiltered" view of the event.

Through its "#BRITsUnseen" campaign the Google-owned video behemoth will be showcasing exclusive content with 2022 nominees including Griff, Ghetts and Holly Humberstone, along with YouTube creator collaborations.

Amelia Dimoldenberg will be conducting red carpet interviews and artists will have the opportunity to create unique video content live from a YouTube Shorts booth on the red carpet. Shorts are short-form video of up to 60 seconds, which are available to watch through platform.

Collaborating with creative agencies TheOr, Amplify, Across the Pond and The Fifth, YouTube has worked with artists and YouTube creators to capture content of artists en route to the awards, on the red carpet, backstage and the day after. The content will give fans a window into the unfiltered and usually unseen moments of the Brits, YouTube said.

The campaign, with creative concept led by YouTube's in-house Creative Studio, includes short-form video, digital banners, press, and organic and paid social. There will also be an out-of-home takeover of London's North Greenwich Underground station on the platforms, ticket gateway and escalators.

An international live stream will be hosted on the Brits' YouTube channel for the ninth year in a row, giving non-UK viewers the ability to watch the performances, red carpet action and backstage happenings.

Performances and highlights from the night will be going up on the channel when the main show comes to a close.

Will Hope, UK head of artist and industry marketing at YouTube, said: "We know that our core audience appreciates a much more intimate view of the experiences of creators. With 98% of online 18- to 34-year-olds watching YouTube each month, Shorts is the natural step for fans to gain new ways of accessing the artists they know and love, especially those whose journeys have such a connection to the YouTube platform."

David Bruno, head of creative at YouTube Creative Studio EMEA, added: "The Brits is the biggest night in British music, but not everyone gets to go. So we set out to get behind the scenes and share the experience of being there in the most authentic and unfiltered way. #BRITsUnseen for YouTube Shorts invites fans from around the world to get closer to the whole Brits journey, not just the events on stage. Follow award nominees and YouTube Creators as they get ready, walk the carpet, and party – you might even get a glimpse of the morning after."

The Brit Awards 2022 with Mastercard takes place tonight (8 February) live at The O2 Arena and is being broadcast on ITV and ITV Hub.