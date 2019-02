YouTube Music, the streaming platform, will be projecting content from the Brit Awards tonight across County Hall, the London Eye and at Old Billingsgate.

The projections will run in real-time during the ceremony from 5.30pm until midnight. YouTube Music will project congratulatory messages for select winners.

The brand is also supporting the event as the official music app, and YouTube is the awards' international livestream partner. This will be hosted by YouTuber Todrick Hall.