YouTube pop-up celebrates black British fashion and music

YouTube is celebrating fashion and music created by black British people with a pop-up at Westfield London that will feature a fashion show and live entertainment.

The "Legacy Series pop-up" will open at weekends between 11 December and 20 December. The shop contains garments by six fashion brands that have been featured in YouTube's The Legacy Series music videos.

On 17 December a virtual live-streamed event will be hosted by presenter and DJ Henrie Kwushue and showcase the designers and their collections. The stream will be available to watch live on the GUAP YouTube channel.

Sheniece Charway, artist relations manager at YouTube, said: "YouTube has an important role to play in not only helping people connect, but in propelling our creative economy forward.

"Fashion and music are the lifeblood of the UK and we are thrilled to be championing the best in black British talent and providing a vital platform at Westfield London for creatives to collaborate with one another. The Legacy Series goes beyond just creating moments – it's a continued celebration of black excellence."

The project is being delivered by Westfield’s internal design team.