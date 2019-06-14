YouTube Works 2019: Best use of YouTube for performance marketing

Simply Business & Brainlabs
Contributing agency: Truant London
"A simply effective strategy for Simply Business"
With meerkats and opera singers jostling for position, the market for insurance advertising is a particularly busy one.
Simply Business wanted to convey the message that it could provide insurance for any business, large or small. Together with Truant London, it developed a creative campaign based on the celebrated English linguistic device of the pun, with the tagline: "You name it, we insure it."
Next, they wanted a media strategy to get it in front of the right people, at the right time and at scale.
Brainlabs developed a bespoke prospecting audience strategy via YouTube that delivered the ads to high-intent custom audiences at mass volume.
The results?
- CTR targets were smashed by 36%
- Ads reached 5.5 million people
- Generated around 150,000 new prospects in 3 months
"With the complexity of audiences they developed and the regional testing - there was a lot there"
Geoff De Burca, managing partner and head of CID, MediaCom