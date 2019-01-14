YouTube Works awards open for entries

The annual YouTube Works awards have opened for 2019 entries, with Verra Budimlija, Wavemaker’s chief strategy officer, announced as chair of judges.

Run in partnership with the APG and Campaign, the three-year-old initiative celebrates brands and agencies that use YouTube to deliver highly effective campaigns.

YouTube Works is free to enter for all UK brands and agencies. Winners will demonstrate how brands have used YouTube to generate positive business results, make a cultural impact or build brad awareness.

Entries will be judged by a panel comprising senior members from agencies and brands. Judges confirmed so far include: Bridget Angear, joint chief strategy officer at Abbott Mead Vickers BBDO; Neil Godber, head of planning at Wunderman Thompson; Katie Mackay-Sinclair, partner and head of strategy at Mother; and Nick Hirst, head of planning at Adam & Eve/DDB.

Budimlija said: "From the inspirational to the comedic, the emotional to the light-hearted, over the last year we’ve seen advertisers deliver some brilliant effective campaigns, using YouTube tools at their disposal to best effect. I’m sure that we’ll be surprised, thrilled and moved by the work as much as the audience they were intended for."

Eight prizes are up for grabs:

Best Long-Term Effectiveness

Best UK Media & Creative Agency Collaboration

Best Use of YouTube for Performance Marketing

Best UK Audience Insight

Best UK Breakthrough Advertiser

Best UK YouTube Integration

Best UK Cultural Impact through YouTube

Best UK Use of YouTube by an advertiser (Grand Prix)

The closing date for entries is 8 March. Winners will be announced on 5 June. For more details, visit here.