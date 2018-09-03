Yves Saint Laurent to open 'beauty hotel' in New York

The "YSL beauty hotel" opens this weekend and will be made up of five floors giving visitors a chance to learn about the latest beauty and fragrance launches from the brand.

Guests can be "photographed walking over water, surrounded by red and white neon lights" in a room designed to showcase YSL’s latest lipstick Rouge Pur Couture The Slim.

On another floor there will be Black Opium fragrance workshops in a lounge with purple sofas, as well as another photo opportunity. Visitors will be able to relax in a café on the rooftop and purchase YSL Beauty products. The experience runs on 8 and 9 September.