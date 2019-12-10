Sara Spary
Zenith promotes Sannah Rogers and Jon Stevens to managing directors

Agency has also appointed MediaCom's Matthew Busby as head of programmatic.

Zenith: Rogers and Stevens
Zenith UK has promoted Sannah Rogers and Jon Stevens to managing directors, with Rogers leading on agency operations and Stevens on client service.

Rogers was previously managing partner at the agency, where she also held roles including new business director and head of digital trading. Stevens was previously global business development head.

The Publicis Groupe media shop has also promoted Richard Kirk, who joined the business as managing partner for strategy and data earlier this year from Amazon, to chief strategy officer.

Meanwhile, Matt Skelding, previously client partner at Zenith, has become managing partner, head of planning. In addition, Zenith has appointed Matthew Bushby, previously a director at MediaCom, as head of programmatic.

"Jon and Sannah are both ex-new business leads, so they know what it takes to win – this is the reason we have been so successful in pitching this year," Zenith UK chief executive Natalie Cummins said.

"I feel like we have a brilliant combination of talent at the top to make sure we keep delivering for our clients and continue winning in 2020."

Last month, Zenith's Programmatic Marketing Forecasts report said it expected UK 2019 programmatic spend growth would slow to 22% in 2019, down from 35% in 2018.

It forecast programmatic spend to continue to grow, however, to reach $106bn by the end of 2020, rising to $127bn in 2021 – when it predicted programmatic will account for 72% of all digital media globally.

