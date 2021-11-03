Zenith wins consolidated Confused.com, Uswitch and Zoopla media business

Comparison sites Confused.com and Uswitch, and property search platform Zoopla, have consolidated their media planning and buying into Zenith following a review.

While the Publicis-owned agency already handled media for Uswitch, owner ZPG reviewed its media arrangements in the summer with the aim of aligning its three brands under the aegis of a single agency.

ZPG said it wanted to rationalise its agency relationships and foster stronger collaboration between the brands.

The media review – co-managed by pitch consultant Ebiquity – was also sparked by the acquisition of Confused.com by ZPG’s price comparison arm, RVU, in 2020.

The resulting pitch saw Zenith ultimately emerge triumphant. Incumbent PHD (Confused.com) withdrew from the process and Essence (Zoopla) said it declined to repitch. Zenith has worked with Uswitch since winning the business in 2020.

Total billings, according to 2020 Nielsen figures, are worth a combined £53m – for Zenith, the addition of Confused.com and Zoopla amounts to a gain of about £40m in additional billings, split between Confused.com (£31.5m) and Zoopla (£8.9m).

Gareth George, RVU’s group head of media, said: “It was a natural step to come together in the way we work with our agencies. The process to get to this decision was carefully considered, and Confused.com, Uswitch and Zoopla have worked closely in making sure that this new relationship is right for them.

“The decision to work with Zenith is exciting for all parties, and we are confident that it is one that will help our businesses to continue to grow. We were impressed with their previous work on the Uswitch account and the passion they had to work with all three brands as a group. We are confident that they are the right partner who will help us achieve our future growth ambitions, and we look forward to seeing the benefits in this collaborative approach in the future.”

Natalie Cummins, chief executive at Zenith, added: “After working with Uswitch for the past year, we’re pleased to be able to continue this great work with Confused.com and Zoopla in the coming months. Working in this collaborative way will allow us to align our approach and bring our expertise to all three brands.”

An Essence spokesperson said that the agency had taken the difficult decision not to repitch for Zoopla as it was "in the midst of our busiest period", "and want to focus on looking after our people and continuing to deliver excellence for existing clients".

PHD told Campaign that it too had withdrawn from the process to focus on work for existing clients.