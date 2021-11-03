Ben Bold
Added 5 hours ago
How long?
2-3 minutes

Zenith wins consolidated Confused.com, Uswitch and Zoopla media business

Combined accounts worth £53m in annual billings in 2020, according to Nielsen data.

Confused.com: the biggest spender of the three brand owned by ZPG/RVU
Confused.com: the biggest spender of the three brand owned by ZPG/RVU

Comparison sites Confused.com and Uswitch, and property search platform Zoopla, have consolidated their media planning and buying into Zenith following a review.

While the Publicis-owned agency already handled media for Uswitch, owner ZPG reviewed its media arrangements in the summer with the aim of aligning its three brands under the aegis of a single agency.

ZPG said it wanted to rationalise its agency relationships and foster stronger collaboration between the brands.

The media review – co-managed by pitch consultant Ebiquity – was also sparked by the acquisition of Confused.com by ZPG’s price comparison arm, RVU, in 2020.

The resulting pitch saw Zenith ultimately emerge triumphant. Incumbent PHD (Confused.com) withdrew from the process and Essence (Zoopla) said it declined to repitch. Zenith has worked with Uswitch since winning the business in 2020.

Total billings, according to 2020 Nielsen figures, are worth a combined £53m – for Zenith, the addition of Confused.com and Zoopla amounts to a gain of about £40m in additional billings, split between Confused.com (£31.5m) and Zoopla (£8.9m).

Gareth George, RVU’s group head of media, said: “It was a natural step to come together in the way we work with our agencies. The process to get to this decision was carefully considered, and Confused.com, Uswitch and Zoopla have worked closely in making sure that this new relationship is right for them.

“The decision to work with Zenith is exciting for all parties, and we are confident that it is one that will help our businesses to continue to grow. We were impressed with their previous work on the Uswitch account and the passion they had to work with all three brands as a group. We are confident that they are the right partner who will help us achieve our future growth ambitions, and we look forward to seeing the benefits in this collaborative approach in the future.”

Natalie Cummins, chief executive at Zenith, added: “After working with Uswitch for the past year, we’re pleased to be able to continue this great work with Confused.com and Zoopla in the coming months. Working in this collaborative way will allow us to align our approach and bring our expertise to all three brands.”

An Essence spokesperson said that the agency had taken the difficult decision not to repitch for Zoopla as it was "in the midst of our busiest period", "and want to focus on looking after our people and continuing to deliver excellence for existing clients".

PHD told Campaign that it too had withdrawn from the process to focus on work for existing clients.

Topics

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Why sustainability is an opportunity – and how to grab it

Why sustainability is an opportunity – and how to grab it

Promoted

Added 26 hours ago
Work in 2071: a creative adventure

Work in 2071: a creative adventure

Promoted

Added 30 hours ago
John Cleese, Tom Grennan, Jordan and Perri, Rachel Johnson: hear these speakers and more @ Tuning In 2021

John Cleese, Tom Grennan, Jordan and Perri, Rachel Johnson: hear these speakers and more @ Tuning In 2021

Promoted

Added 47 hours ago
Meta builds “next-era” ad solutions and tech

Meta builds “next-era” ad solutions and tech

Promoted

October 28, 2021