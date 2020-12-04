Zenith wins Uswitch media account

Uswitch, the price-comparison site owned by Zoopla Property Group, has appointed Zenith to handle its UK media planning and buying following a competitive pitch.

The Publicis Groupe shop has been tasked with helping Uswitch grow their audience base and share of an increasingly competitive marketplace, which includes MoneySupermarket, Pricerunner and EnergyHelpline.

Zoopla spends about £20m annually in the UK, according to Nielsen figures. It is thought up to half is invested in USwitch and the remainder in the Zoopla brand.

Zenith will work with Joint, the lead creative agency appointed in October 2019, to strengthen Uswitch’s position as the "go-to destination for switching energy, broadband and mobiles".

Goodstuff Communcations, the incumbent media agency, did not defend the account after it split with sister brand Zoopla at the beginning of the year.

The pitch was handled by AAR.

Natalie Cummins, chief executive at Zenith UK, said: “Uswitch were clear they were looking for new ways of doing things, in order to be more distinctive in the comparison and switching market.

"We felt from the start that we’d be a great fit, with our Bold Moves approach to client problems. We’re so pleased to have been appointed!”



Uswitch launched its biggest ad campaign in January, which highlighted strange things that customers spent their money on after saving on their bills by using the price-comparison site. The TV ad was narrated by actor Matt King, best known for playing the character Super Hans in Peep Show.

Essence won Zoopla's media account in March.