Zoe Crowther becomes first managing partner at Red Brick Road

Leo Burnett's Zoe Crowther has joined Red Brick Road as its first managing partner.

Crowther has been marketing and new business director at Leo Burnett since 2015 and was on the management team. During her tenure, the agency won accounts including Betfair, Butlin’s and Kingfisher.

At Red Brick Road, Crowther will be responsible for clients including Hillarys and lead both marketing and new business for the agency. She will report directly to chief executive David Miller.

Miller said: "What a coup for us. Zoe’s creativity and ambition make her the perfect hire for our senior team as we focus on agency growth. I know our clients will love her and we’re excited to see the impact she’ll have on the agency."

Initially in account management at Leo Burnett from 2001 to 2003, Crowther went on to hold senior account management positions at M&C Saatchi and BMB, before rejoining her first agency. She has previously worked on Diageo, TUI, the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board and Taylors of Harrogate.

"Red Brick Road have a clear mission and a fantastic agency culture," Crowther said. "Their ethos of creating followings for their clients really resonated with me – it’s an approach that is clear, collaborative and ambitious. The team’s energy is infectious and I can’t wait to get going."

Crowther will handle Hillarys' sponsorship of Channel 4’s Homes on 4 programmes, such as Location, Location, Location and Grand Designs.

Red Brick Road won Hillarys in 2017 and the retailer signed the eight-figure Channel 4 sponsorship deal in November 2018.