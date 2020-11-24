Zoe Harris to join On the Beach as CMO

Zoe Harris, chief marketing officer at GoCompare Group and chief executive of its sub-brand Look After My Bills, is joining On the Beach Group as CMO.

She joins the holiday company on 1 January and replaces marketing director Alan Harding, who left the post in early 2020. There has been no CMO at the brand since the departure of Alistair Daly in 2018.

Since then, the marketing function has been led by Steve Seddon, director of brands, and Dan Roche, director of performance marketing.

On the Beach praised Harris' "substantial marketing experience", citing it as a reason for hiring her.

She joined GoCompare Group in 2018 as CMO, and her role has also involved leading the group's AutoSave and WeFlip brands. Before this, Harris was group marketing director at Reach for almost six years. She has also held roles at WCRS, Channel 5 and MTV.

Harris is a member of Campaign's Power 100.

Simon Cooper, CEO of On the Beach Group, said: "[Zoe's] extensive experience heading up marketing functions at a variety of large digital organisations will be invaluable as we look to further accelerate our progress in 2021. We go into next year with a strong balance sheet and look forward to taking advantage of the large number of opportunities that will be available.

"I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Steve Seddon and Dan Roche who have worked together to oversee the Group's marketing function through 2020, on top of their individual roles.

"While 2020 has been heavily disrupted, the improvements that we targeted and delivered are a testament to the capabilities and efforts of Steve and Dan. When Zoe joins the Group in January, both Steve and Dan will continue with their respective brand and performance marketing directorships."

Harris joins the travel sector at a tough time as the coronavirus outbreak has put a hold on many holidays. On the Beach's full-year trading statement for the year ended 30 September noted a 75% and 53% fall in booking volumes, in Q3 and Q4, respectively.

She said: "There is no doubt that the travel industry has had a tough 2020 and, with the prospect of vaccines on the horizon, I believe now is a very exciting time to be moving into this sector.

"The disruptive nature of the Group's business model, alongside incredibly strong performance marketing and a distinctive brand tone of voice is a heady combination."