Zoopla appoints Rapp UK to handle CRM

There was no incumbent.

Zoopla: CRM identified as 'area of important business growth'
Property marketplace Zoopla has appointed Rapp UK to bolster its CRM programme, develop a CRM framework and "evolve" its data infrastructure and capabilities.

It is the first time the company has worked with an agency for its CRM requirements.

The move follows the appointment of Lucky Generals as Zoopla's creative agency after a competitive pitch earlier this month. The shop went up against Anomaly, Karmarama and The Brooklyn Brothers in the review run by AAR.

Lucky Generals will focus on highlighting the brand’s role in the lives of renters, buyers, sellers and landlords, and will work alongside Goodstuff Communications, Zoopla’s media agency since 2016.

"We have rapidly identified CRM as an area of important business growth, both short and long term. But to unlock that growth, we needed to retool and evolve our martech environment significantly," Adam Knight, head of CRM at Zoopla, said.

"We had to find a partner that could deliver deep expertise in data and marketing science, combined with pragmatic delivery skills that could be shaped around our operational style and cadence."

