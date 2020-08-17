Zoopla goes grime in biggest campaign to date

Zoopla has enlisted a dancing child as the star of its biggest marketing campaign to date, as the property site taps into the post-lockdown boom in the housing market.

Created by Lucky Generals, “Billy and Dylan” shows a grime-loving child as he bounces on his new bed at 83 Lime Road, which his family found on Zoopla.

As Billy continues to dance in slow motion, it is revealed (via a voiceover from After Life’s Diane Morgan) that the new house has an extra bedroom, meaning the “absolute G” no longer has to share a room with his little brother, Dylan.

The work was directed by 32 through Pulse Films.

It launched on Saturday (15 August) and is running for eight weeks across TV, social media, digital and out-of-home. Media planning and buying was handled by Essence, which won the account in March after Zoopla ended its five-year relationship with Goodstuff Communications.

In an attempt to better engage with customers, Zoopla is also launching Zooploma, a personalised guide that helps users who are considering moving house.

“We know agents are already enjoying a booming housing market, fuelled by a combination of pent-up demand and the stamp duty holiday, and we hope this new campaign will help turbocharge that even further,” Gary Bramall, chief marketing officer at Zoopla, said.

“This campaign, which aims to capitalise on this momentum and inspire people to take positive steps to secure their dream home, represents our biggest marketing spend ever, with millions of pounds of activity set to go live over the next couple of months.

“Year-on-year sessions on Zoopla are up over 21%, but what really matters is leads to agents and the good news is that, following the stamp duty holiday, both sales and valuation leads enjoyed a double-digit boost. The campaign is an investment on our part to keep this momentum going.”

The film is part of Zoopla’s “We know what a home is really worth” brand positioning – its first campaign by Lucky Generals – that launched last year to showcase the joy of moving home.