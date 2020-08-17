Emmet McGonagle
Added 16 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Zoopla goes grime in biggest campaign to date

Work was created by Lucky Generals.

Zoopla has enlisted a dancing child as the star of its biggest marketing campaign to date, as the property site taps into the post-lockdown boom in the housing market

Created by Lucky Generals, “Billy and Dylan” shows a grime-loving child as he bounces on his new bed at 83 Lime Road, which his family found on Zoopla.

As Billy continues to dance in slow motion, it is revealed (via a voiceover from After Life’s Diane Morgan) that the new house has an extra bedroom, meaning the “absolute G” no longer has to share a room with his little brother, Dylan.

The work was directed by 32 through Pulse Films. 

It launched on Saturday (15 August) and is running for eight weeks across TV, social media, digital and out-of-home. Media planning and buying was handled by Essence, which won the account in March after Zoopla ended its five-year relationship with Goodstuff Communications.

In an attempt to better engage with customers, Zoopla is also launching Zooploma, a personalised guide that helps users who are considering moving house.

“We know agents are already enjoying a booming housing market, fuelled by a combination of pent-up demand and the stamp duty holiday, and we hope this new campaign will help turbocharge that even further,” Gary Bramall, chief marketing officer at Zoopla, said.

“This campaign, which aims to capitalise on this momentum and inspire people to take positive steps to secure their dream home, represents our biggest marketing spend ever, with millions of pounds of activity set to go live over the next couple of months.

“Year-on-year sessions on Zoopla are up over 21%, but what really matters is leads to agents and the good news is that, following the stamp duty holiday, both sales and valuation leads enjoyed a double-digit boost. The campaign is an investment on our part to keep this momentum going.”

The film is part of Zoopla’s “We know what a home is really worth” brand positioning – its first campaign by Lucky Generals – that launched last year to showcase the joy of moving home.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £88 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

The inspiring art of planning and creativity

The inspiring art of planning and creativity

Promoted

July 30, 2020
Enhancing influencer marketing: driving meaningful moments with AI

Enhancing influencer marketing: driving meaningful moments with AI

Promoted

July 23, 2020
The California Walnut Commission issues RFP

The California Walnut Commission issues RFP

Promoted

July 15, 2020
Brand love stories: Babylon Health

Brand love stories: Babylon Health

Promoted

July 15, 2020