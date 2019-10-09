Brittaney Kiefer
Added 36 minutes ago
How long?
1 minute

Zoopla hires Lucky Generals to boost property brand

Brand previously worked with Brothers and Sisters.

Zoopla: returned to private ownership last year
Zoopla: returned to private ownership last year

Property marketplace Zoopla has appointed Lucky Generals as its new creative agency after a competitive pitch. 

The agency went up against Anomaly, Karmarama and The Brooklyn Brothers in the review run by AAR. Brothers and Sisters previously worked with Zoopla and sister brand uSwitch, but declined to repitch.

Lucky Generals will begin immediately and is tasked with highlighting the brand’s role in the lives of renters, buyers, sellers and landlords. It will work alongside Goodstuff Communications, Zoopla’s media agency since 2016.

Gary Bramall, chief marketing officer at Zoopla, said: "Our ambition is to be the UK’s number-one property destination and in Lucky Generals we have found the perfect partner to help us reach our goal. Their ability to combine incredible creative ideas with an unrivalled strategic insight made them stand out in a competitive field. They understand our brand and had great chemistry with the team." 

Zoopla hired Bramall as marketing chief last year. At the time, owner ZPG restructured its marketing departments, creating separate teams for the property and comparison business divisions. 

The company returned to private ownership in 2018 when US private-equity group Silver Lake Partners acquired it for £2.2bn. 

Lucky Generals chief executive Katie Lee added: "Sometimes when you meet a team, you just know that you'll walk over hot coals to get to work with them. They're an inspirational leadership team in a category that we are all completely obsessed by, on a mission to become number one. We're looking forward to helping them do it." 

Founded in 2007, Zoopla has about 55 million visits and 1.4 million unique visits to its website each month.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £78 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

Why employee experience matters

Why employee experience matters

Promoted

Added 5 hours ago
How Waze is driving performance

How Waze is driving performance

Promoted

Added 28 hours ago
AGENCY
Ogilvy UK: Why employee experience matters

Ogilvy UK: Why employee experience matters

Promoted

Added 28 hours ago
How to fine-tune your influencer marketing strategy

How to fine-tune your influencer marketing strategy

Promoted

Added 42 hours ago