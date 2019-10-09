Zoopla hires Lucky Generals to boost property brand

Property marketplace Zoopla has appointed Lucky Generals as its new creative agency after a competitive pitch.

The agency went up against Anomaly, Karmarama and The Brooklyn Brothers in the review run by AAR. Brothers and Sisters previously worked with Zoopla and sister brand uSwitch, but declined to repitch.

Lucky Generals will begin immediately and is tasked with highlighting the brand’s role in the lives of renters, buyers, sellers and landlords. It will work alongside Goodstuff Communications, Zoopla’s media agency since 2016.

Gary Bramall, chief marketing officer at Zoopla, said: "Our ambition is to be the UK’s number-one property destination and in Lucky Generals we have found the perfect partner to help us reach our goal. Their ability to combine incredible creative ideas with an unrivalled strategic insight made them stand out in a competitive field. They understand our brand and had great chemistry with the team."

Zoopla hired Bramall as marketing chief last year. At the time, owner ZPG restructured its marketing departments, creating separate teams for the property and comparison business divisions.

The company returned to private ownership in 2018 when US private-equity group Silver Lake Partners acquired it for £2.2bn.

Lucky Generals chief executive Katie Lee added: "Sometimes when you meet a team, you just know that you'll walk over hot coals to get to work with them. They're an inspirational leadership team in a category that we are all completely obsessed by, on a mission to become number one. We're looking forward to helping them do it."

Founded in 2007, Zoopla has about 55 million visits and 1.4 million unique visits to its website each month.