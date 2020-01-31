Zoopla parts ways with Goodstuff after five years as it calls media review

Zoopla is reviewing its media planning and buying account out of incumbent Goodstuff Communications, with the process being handled by AAR.

The property site confirmed the hunt for a new shop, which it said would help drive a data-driven approach to media. Goodstuff co-founder Andrew Stephens confirmed that the agency would not be repitching for the business, which Goodstuff has handled for almost five years.

Rich Houston, Zoopla's head of consumer marketing, said that the review marked the next stage of the brand’s development after the launch of its new brand positioning. The company said it expects to appoint a new agency by the end of March.

He added: "We are looking for a contemporary, innovative agency that gets behavioural insight and takes a data-driven approach. We look forward to announcing the results of the review in the months to come and finding an agency that shares our passion to help people make more intelligent home decisions.

"We’d like to thank the team at Goodstuff for their hard work and support over the last few years. They’ve been fantastic to work with and we wish them every success."

Zoopla unveiled a new brand positioning in December via a campaign, by Lucky Generals, conveying the emotional value of moving home. The work was the first to be created by the agency, which won the creative account in October, again with AAR acting as intermediary. Zoopla previously worked with Brothers and Sisters on advertising.

Stephens said: "We’d like to thank Zoopla for being a great Goodstuff client for over four years, but now feels the right time for the both of us to find a new home. We wish them all the best on the next chapter of the incredible Zoopla story."

Zoopla was founded in 2007 and has about 55 million site visits and 1.4 million unique users every month. It returned to private ownership in 2018 when US private-equity group Silver Lake Partners bought it for £2.2bn. The company appointed Goodstuff in 2015.