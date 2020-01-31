Ben Bold
Added 4 hours ago
How long?
1 minute

Zoopla parts ways with Goodstuff after five years as it calls media review

Review follows recent appointment of Lucky Generals to handle advertising.

Zoopla: latest campaign focused on emotional benefits of moving home
Zoopla: latest campaign focused on emotional benefits of moving home

Zoopla is reviewing its media planning and buying account out of incumbent Goodstuff Communications, with the process being handled by AAR.

The property site confirmed the hunt for a new shop, which it said would help drive a data-driven approach to media. Goodstuff co-founder Andrew Stephens confirmed that the agency would not be repitching for the business, which Goodstuff has handled for almost five years.

Rich Houston, Zoopla's head of consumer marketing, said that the review marked the next stage of the brand’s development after the launch of its new brand positioning. The company said it expects to appoint a new agency by the end of March.

He added: "We are looking for a contemporary, innovative agency that gets behavioural insight and takes a data-driven approach. We look forward to announcing the results of the review in the months to come and finding an agency that shares our passion to help people make more intelligent home decisions.

"We’d like to thank the team at Goodstuff for their hard work and support over the last few years. They’ve been fantastic to work with and we wish them every success."

Zoopla unveiled a new brand positioning in December via a campaign, by Lucky Generals, conveying the emotional value of moving home. The work was the first to be created by the agency, which won the creative account in October, again with AAR acting as intermediary. Zoopla previously worked with Brothers and Sisters on advertising.

Stephens said: "We’d like to thank Zoopla for being a great Goodstuff client for over four years, but now feels the right time for the both of us to find a new home. We wish them all the best on the next chapter of the incredible Zoopla story."

Zoopla was founded in 2007 and has about 55 million site visits and 1.4 million unique users every month. It returned to private ownership in 2018 when US private-equity group Silver Lake Partners bought it for £2.2bn. The company appointed Goodstuff in 2015.

Join a growing community of media, marketing and advertising professionals today

Read exclusive registrant only articles

Read more articles each month

Sign up for free specialised news bulletins

Register Now
Already Registered?

Forgotten password?

Become a member of Campaign from just £77 a quarter

Get the very latest news and insight from Campaign with unrestricted access to campaignlive.co.uk , plus get exclusive discounts to Campaign events

Become a member

Looking for a new job?

Get the latest creative jobs in advertising, media, marketing and digital delivered directly to your inbox each day.

Create an alert now

Partner content

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #64 Ben da Costa

3 great ads I had nothing to do with #64 Ben da Costa

Promoted

January 27, 2020
Building brand humanity

Building brand humanity

Promoted

January 23, 2020
The top trends and technologies you should know about

The top trends and technologies you should know about

Promoted

January 15, 2020
AGENCY
Ikea sweeps up TV creativity award

Ikea sweeps up TV creativity award

Promoted

January 13, 2020