Zoopla unveils new brand positioning in debut Lucky Generals campaign

Property site Zoopla has showcased its new brand positioning in its debut campaign by Lucky Generals, which won the account in October.

Comprising two spots, "We know what a home is really worth" aims to showcase Zoopla’s understanding of the emotional value of moving home.

Narrated by comedian and Motherland actress Diane Morgan, "Power tools" shows new homeowner Alex as she attacks a wall with a power sander, while "Picture frame" follows Tina and Jake as they, um, christen their new bedroom.

"Spending time with family and friends over the festive period often acts as the spark for people thinking about their next move on the housing ladder," Richard Houston, Zoopla’s head of consumer marketing, said.

"The new campaign builds off Zoopla’s strength in house-price estimates but highlights people aren't just looking for a good price – they are looking for a place that means something to them.

"We are excited to see how people respond to the playful campaign and look forward to unveiling more creative, along with dedicated content on social media and our own channels, in the weeks to come."

The work will launch across TV, video-on-demand, out-of-home, display and social media. It was written by Ed Cole, art directed by Lewis Mooney and directed by 32 through Pulse Films. Media was handled by Goodstuff Communications.

Kate Murphy, creative director at Lucky Generals, said: "We wanted to show that while the price and location of a home matter, we know that at the end of the day it's how it makes you feel when you find the home that is worth everything to you."